Deloris M. Brown James Island - Mrs. Deloris M. Brown, affectionately known as "Sister," "Loris," or "Lo", 74, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Deloris M. Brown are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Brown is survived by her loving children, Thomas J. Brown, Sr. (Sharonne), and Candice Harris (Jamie); grandchildren, Liana Negron, Thomas J. Brown, III, Terence J. Harris, and Tyler J. Brown; brother, Louis Mayrant, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Octavia Ford and Janice Brown; brother-in-law, Anthony Brown; god-children, Savetta Evans Driffin, Yolanda Brown Burison, and Melissa Barnwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces, and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Deacon Thomas J. Brown, Sr. In lieu of flowers , donations can be sent to First Baptist Church of James Island Youth Ministry, Deloris M. Brown donation, 1110 Camp Road Charleston, SC 29412. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
