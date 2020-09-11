1/1
Deloris Simmons
Deloris Simmons Charleston - Mrs. Deloris Simmons, 81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Residence: 791 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414. The relatives of Mrs. Simmons will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Monday, September 14, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church, Edisto Island. The service will be by invitation only. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her children: Mrs. Geraldine Culbreath, Mrs. Jacqueline Grant, Ms. Linda Simmons, and Mrs. Brittany Williams (Roger); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Simmons will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com.Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
SEP
14
Graveside service
New First Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
