Deloris Simmons Charleston - Mrs. Deloris Simmons, 81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Residence: 791 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414. The relatives of Mrs. Simmons will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Monday, September 14, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church, Edisto Island. The service will be by invitation only. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her children: Mrs. Geraldine Culbreath, Mrs. Jacqueline Grant, Ms. Linda Simmons, and Mrs. Brittany Williams (Roger); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Simmons will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
