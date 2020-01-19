|
Delton Byas Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Delton Byas are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Calvary Church of God in Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Byas is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 57 years, Luethel Lessington-Byas; four daughters whom he adored, Andrea Byas-Williams (Wesley), Lisa Byas-Caulder (Richard, Sr.), Ruth Byas and Julia Byas; four grandchildren, Elon Caulder, Wesley Williams, IV, Joshua Williams and Shannon Williams; siblings, Lillian Byas, Cynthia Byas, Cathalina Olatungi (Adigun), Elliott Byas, Herman Byas (Sarah) and foster sister, Carolyn Mungin (Gydel); sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Byas, Elaine Lessington-Sampson (Richard), Linda Lessington-Grant (Arthur), Sharon Felder (Henry) and Cynthia Lessington; brothers-in-law, Alonzo Heyward, Tony Lessington (Betty) and Marshall Jackson (Deborah); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Richard Caulder, Jr.; sisters, Beatrice B. Heyward and Rose Mae Butler; brother, Willie Lee Byas; and foster brother, Eugene Boles. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020