Dennie W. Buchanan Goose Creek - Mr. Dennie W. Buchanan entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Dennie was born in LaGrange, GA on October 17, 1939. As a Navy veteran, Dennie served for twenty-six years before retiring as a Navy Warrant Officer. Upon retirement from the Navy, Dennie went to work for the Robert Bosch Co. in North Charleston as an Electrical Team Leader for more than ten years. Dennie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Vickie Matthews Buchanan, by his son, John Buchanan, his daughter, Rebeca Buchanan Powell and her husband, David Powell, and two grandsons, Wesley Buchanan and Mason Buchanan. Dennie will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Military Honor Funeral Service will be performed at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ace., North Charleston, SC on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting with a viewing at 2:00 pm followed by a graveside service at 3:00 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston