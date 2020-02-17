|
Dennis Bond SUMMERVILLE - In loving memory of Dennis Bond, who passed away February 10 2020 at the age of 77. Dennis spent nearly 22 years as an Air Force officer, deploying and living in many countries throughout his career including Spain, Turkey, Thailand, and Greenland before retiring in Charleston, SC at the rank of Major. After retirement, Dennis did tax work and spent time raising his children. He is survived by his three children, Brian, Brent, and Brittany; his four grandchildren, Jaimie, Beth, Hailey, and Zoey, and his brother Terry. Dennis will be interred at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Des Moines, IA later this spring. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020