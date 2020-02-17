Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Bond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Bond Obituary
Dennis Bond SUMMERVILLE - In loving memory of Dennis Bond, who passed away February 10 2020 at the age of 77. Dennis spent nearly 22 years as an Air Force officer, deploying and living in many countries throughout his career including Spain, Turkey, Thailand, and Greenland before retiring in Charleston, SC at the rank of Major. After retirement, Dennis did tax work and spent time raising his children. He is survived by his three children, Brian, Brent, and Brittany; his four grandchildren, Jaimie, Beth, Hailey, and Zoey, and his brother Terry. Dennis will be interred at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Des Moines, IA later this spring. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -