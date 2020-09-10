1/
Dennis Edward Causey
Dennis Edward Causey SUMMERVILLE - Dennis Edward "Ed" Causey passed away September 5, 2020. Ed was born April 24, 1945 in Conway, SC, son of the late Ralph and Sarah Causey. He attended Conway High School and graduated from Andrews High School in 1963. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Baptist College at Charleston and a member of the Buccaneers first baseball team and Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduation, Ed worked with Sealand Shipping Company. From 1976 to his retirement in 2014, he was the owner and proprietor of Mr. Corvette Parts and Sales in Summerville. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Jennifer Barrineau Causey; son, David Causey (Gina); daughter, Amy Causey and sister, Linda Causey. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend who will be missed more than words can say. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17 from 6-8pm at Simplicity Lowcountry, 281 Treeland Dr, Ladson, SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dorchester Paws, Four Paws Ln, Summerville, SC 29483 or a charity of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
