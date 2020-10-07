1/1
Dennis Fish
Dennis Fish Goose Creek - Dennis went to be with the Lord on Saturday Oct 3rd 2020. Dennis was well known within the city of Goose Creek as a Berkeley county councilman for 16 years, as well as a business owner and accountant for Fish, Streyffeler, & Ulmer LTD. His love and passion for the community as well as his Family and Friends will forever be in our hearts. Please join us in celebrating the amazing life of Dennis Fish on Saturday Oct 10th at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. There will be a viewing from 12 pm until 2 pm, followed by the Life Well Celebrated Service in the Chapel with military honors following outside at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
