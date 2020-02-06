|
|
Dennis Keith Watson Mt. Pleasant - Dennis K. Watson, of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away on Wednesday, January 29th. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 9th, from 2 to 4 pm at the Hobcaw Creek Plantation Clubhouse, 430 Ansley Court, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Patricia M. Watson, his daughters Karen M. van Bakergem and Victoria E. Watson, his grandchildren Ella M. van Bakergem and W. Benjamin van Bakergem, and his brother Michael L. Watson. Dennis was a retired, distinguished Professor in the Department of Pathology and the Hollings Cancer Center of MUSC where he was a mentor to many students, post-doctoral researchers, and colleagues. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. "When we look into the eyes of our loved ones, we see not just their faces but also our love reflected back to us like a mirror." DKW In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to either Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 (www.charlestonanimalsociety.org) or Carolina Children's Charity, P.O. Box 30068, Charleston, SC, 29417 (www.carolinachildren.org). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020