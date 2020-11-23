1/1
Dennis Michael McKee
Dennis Michael McKee Harleyville, SC - Dennis Michael McKee, 61, of Harleyville, passed away on Monday, November 23,2020 at his residence. Dennis was born on March 28, 1959 in Shreveport, LA, son of the late Donald and Rosaline Roth McKee. He retired from the US Navy and served as a police officer for seven years. Survivors include: son, Michael McKee (Sarah) of Johns Island; four stepchildren: Mary Holiday of Harleyville, Christopher Holiday, of Harleyville, Ellen Holiday of Harleyville, and Christine Holiday of Harleyville; sister, Patricia Morris; and ex-wife, Melissa McKee of Harleyville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
