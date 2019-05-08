Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Sims. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Sims Goose Creek - Dennis J. Sims passed away the morning of Sunday, May 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Dora Marino Sims and Densmore A. Sims. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rita Sims; children, James (Stevie) Sims, Densmore Sims, and Dora (Charlie) Brown; grandchildren, James, Caleb, Thalia, Arianna, Taylor, Peyton, Izabella, and great-granddaughter, Nayeli. Dennis joined the United States Navy where he proudly served for 23 years. He retired in 1988, and followed by serving as a police lieutenant at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek for 20 years, from which he finally retired. He was a lifetime member of the VFW post 10256 in Goose Creek, SC. Dennis loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and going to the firing range. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am in the same location, and entombment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner. The memories we all have will be forever etched into our own personal history books as we remember all of the wonderful, fulfilling, and kind things this man has done for us and so many others. In the words of his wife, "Masculiddu ti amero per sempre." Visit our guestbook at



Dennis Sims Goose Creek - Dennis J. Sims passed away the morning of Sunday, May 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Dora Marino Sims and Densmore A. Sims. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rita Sims; children, James (Stevie) Sims, Densmore Sims, and Dora (Charlie) Brown; grandchildren, James, Caleb, Thalia, Arianna, Taylor, Peyton, Izabella, and great-granddaughter, Nayeli. Dennis joined the United States Navy where he proudly served for 23 years. He retired in 1988, and followed by serving as a police lieutenant at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek for 20 years, from which he finally retired. He was a lifetime member of the VFW post 10256 in Goose Creek, SC. Dennis loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and going to the firing range. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am in the same location, and entombment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner. The memories we all have will be forever etched into our own personal history books as we remember all of the wonderful, fulfilling, and kind things this man has done for us and so many others. In the words of his wife, "Masculiddu ti amero per sempre." Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close