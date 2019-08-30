Densie L. McCammon N. Charleston - Densie L. McCammon, 84, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Clyde Wayne McCammon, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 2, 2019. The funeral service for she and her husband will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Highway 17A South, Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Densie was born July 4, 1935 in Latta, SC, daughter of the late John Cartrette and Hattie Lou Brigman Cartrette. Densie was a classical and jazz pianist and a member and pianist of Deer Park Baptist Church for 30+ years. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia McCammon of Banner Elk, NC; grandchildren: David, Jack, William, Sage, Piper and Willow; great-granddaughter, Samantha Willow; niece, Kay Carter; nephew, Tim Carter; daughter-in-law, Sumalee Finch; sisters, Rachel Watson and Dottie Carter; nieces, Michelle and Jennifer; and "second son" Randy Woods; goddaughter, Lauren Towe. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Rockholt and son Wayne McCammon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019