Derrick Coulter Douglasville, GA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Derrick Berdell Coulter and those of his parents, Nathalee Ramsey Coulter and the late Thomas Coulter; those of his fiance, Freda Wells; those of his children, Derrick Coulter Jr. and Delano (Laquetta) Coulter; and those of his siblings, Apostle James (Grace) Ramsey, Michael (Sarah) Coulter, Thomas (Helen) Coulter, Reginald "Reggie" Coulter, Nathaniel "Nay" Coulter, Margaret (Bernard) Chisolm and Regina (Jeffery) Dawson are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1:00PM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. Mr. Coulter will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019