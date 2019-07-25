Derrick Hakeem "Denali Berries" Stuckey N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Derrick Hakeem Stuckey aka "Denali Berries", 29, of N. Charleston, SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Celebration on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME Chapel, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 29403. Phone #843-744-8761. www.suburbanfh.com. Burial will be private. There will be a walk through on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Derrick "Denali Berries" is survived by his Mother Andrea Stuckey; his mother Andrea Stuckey, Father Darrell, Brown, grandmother Catherine Brown, godfather Barron Lee, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and many loving friends. Leroy Rivers, Manager, Rev. Michael Alston Assistant Manager. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019