Dessilee Mizell Faulkner COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Dessilee Mizell Faulkner, 91, of Cottageville, affectionately known as Aunt Dessie and Aunt Doo-Dee, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston. She was the wife of 69 years to the late Thomas Willie Faulkner. Born July 16, 1929 in Ridgeville, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Hattie Lee Mizell. Mrs. Faulkner was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to the well-being of her family. She provided a welcoming home filled with love, laughter, and security. Mrs. Faulkner whole-heartedly hosted family and friends in her home for decades. She ensured that all in her home were well cared for and loved. Mrs. Faulkner enjoyed many past times including crocheting, cooking, and reading. She will always be remembered for her beautifully crocheted items, her famous recipes, and large collection of books. In addition, Mrs. Faulkner was an avid bird watcher. As a member of "The Pocket" community, Mrs. Faulkner found joy in her neighbors, many of whom are life-long friends, and community activities. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church and enjoyed her role on the Hostess Committee for many years. She instilled the love of Christ in her children and led by a motherly example. Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her three daughters, Dorothy Ann Faulkner Firestone and her husband Carl of Cottageville, Mary Elizabeth Faulkner Ferguson and her husband Henry of Cottageville, and Cheryl Marie Faulkner Holdaway of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and one granddaughter, Tina Marie Ferguson of Cottageville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, H.B. Mizell, George D. Mizell, Jeremiah Mizell, Emma Jean Felder, and Annie Katherine Kizer; and son-in-law, David Holdaway. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Maple Cane Baptist Church Meals on Wheels Program, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, South Carolina 29435, or to Edisto Pentecostal Holiness Church-Women's Ministries, care of pearl Ferguson, 165 Meeting House Lane, Cottageville, South Carolina 29435. Funeral services will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro, with The Reverend Jack Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Cane Baptist Church Cemetery, Augusta Highway, Cottageville. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 1 until the hour of service at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
