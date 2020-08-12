Deviere Wigfall N. Charleston - Mr. Deviere Wigfall, 21, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020 Residence: North Charleston, SC. Mr. Wigfall is the son of Ms. Iesha Wigfall and Mr. Jerod King, Sr.; brother of Qwabana Wigfall, ShaKayla Wigfall, and Jerod King, Jr.; and the grandson of Mr. Harvey Jenkins. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
