Reverend Devonne Gaillard


1953 - 2020
Reverend Devonne Gaillard Obituary
Reverend Devonne Gaillard James Island - The relatives and friends of Reverend Devonne Gaillard are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Reverend Gaillard leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Devonne Gaillard, Jr.; his daughter, Devin Yvonne Clark; his sisters, Julie Gaillard, Anne Jenkins (Alfred), Mary Beaufort, Carolyn Chavis, Paulette Gaillard, Sarah Tyce, Shirley Scott (Leroy), and Ellen McKenney (Ronald); his brothers, Franklin Gaillard, Jr. (Roslyn), Franklin Gaillard, III (Tabitha), Sammie Gaillard (Priscilla) and Randell Gaillard; two special nephews, Wilson Mikell and John Mikell, raised as brothers; one aunt, a multitude and, I mean, a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
