Diane Cameron Sieber James Island - Diane Cameron Sieber, 77, of the Town of James Island, South Carolina, widow of Harry Sieber, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 25, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the chapel. Diane was born November 16, 1941 in Long Island, New York, daughter of the late Donald Allan Cameron and the late Marcelle Charpentier Cameron. She was a graduate of a Wantagh High School and a retired paralegal. Diane was known for her love of her family, friends and animals. She always put everyone else's needs before her own. Diane never met a stranger and was kind to everyone she came in contact with. She loved her meadow that grew in her yard every year just because it made her smile. Anyone that knew her knew that she loved speeding around in her green Subaru and giving a little toot as she passed by. Diane was one of a kind. She was genuine. She was loved by many and will be missed by all! Diane is survived by her son, Christian "Chris" Sieber and his wife English of James Island, SC; her brothers, Scott Cameron and his wife Connie of Ellijay, Georgia and Doug Cameron and his wife Christine, of Wildwood, Missouri; her grandchildren: Kiersten, Jordan and Alex Sieber; several nieces and nephews; along with many best friends that she adored.
