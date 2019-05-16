Diane Cothran Charleston - Diane Marie Cothran, 60, of Charleston, SC passed away on May 9 2019. She was born on September 27, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of Margaret Kirk and Melvin Flory. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Eugene Flory, Sr., brothers Michael Flory and Melvin Flory, Sr., sister Palma Lou Flory. She is survived by her son Heber Michael Flory Cothran, and granddaughter Alexandria Marie Cothran of Charleston, mother Margaret Anna Kirk Flory Martin of Goose Creek, sisters Patsy Windsor Kenworthy (Steve) of Monks Corner, Nancy Cheryl Klintworth of Cottageville (David), Sandra Lee Flory of Goose Creek, brothers Donald Mark Flory (Vickie) of Titusville, FL, John Patrick Flory (Amy) of Goose Creek and nieces and nephews including Nicole Baker (Zak) of Monks Corner, childhood friend Regina Baker and the Fab Five. Diane worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and as a private caregiver. She was an active member at both St. Thomas Episcopal Church and Church of the Resurrection of Park Circle, North Charleston. She enjoyed throwing parties for family and friends, showing and fostering dogs, camping, fishing, and traveling with friends. May Diane always be remembered for her giving heart and willingness to help others. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Rhett Ave Christian Church of Park Circle, North Charleston, 5103 N Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405. Memorial contributions may be made to her son, Heber Cothran. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www. McAlister-Smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, South Carolina, 29414, 843-722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary