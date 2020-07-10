1/
Diane Hawkins Nelson
1957 - 2020
Diane Hawkins Nelson Mt. Pleasant - Diane Hawkins Nelson, 63, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Mark H. Nelson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 in the East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020 at East Cooper Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Diane was born June 28, 1957 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, daughter of Nancy Eason Hawkins and the late Roy Hawkins. She graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Nursing. During high school and college, while Diane was a member of The Believers, a singing group from Orangeburg, she met her husband, Mark. As members of East Cooper Baptist Church, she and Mark taught a pre-marriage counseling course for over 25 years. Diane also sang in the Church choir. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, and Nana to her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by her husband of 41 years, Mark; SC; two daughters, Rebecca Hardee (Blake) of Simpsonville, SC and Elizabeth Nelson of Charlotte, NC; her mom, Nancy Eason Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Jack Hawkins (Kim) of Charlotte, NC; sister, Kitty Weaver (Robert) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three grandchildren, Caroline Hardee, William Hardee and Eli Hardee. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
East Cooper Baptist Church
JUL
13
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
East Cooper Baptist Church
Interment
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
