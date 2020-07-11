1/
Diane Hawkins Nelson
1957 - 2020
Diane Hawkins Nelson Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Diane Hawkins Nelson are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020 at East Cooper Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
East Cooper Baptist Church
JUL
13
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
East Cooper Baptist Church
Interment
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Dearest Mark, Rebecca and Elizabeth, I am so sorry to hear about Diane's passing. Our prayers are with you all.
Skye McKee
Family
July 11, 2020
Hi Mark, I am so sorry to hear of Diane's passing. You and the girls are in my thoughts and prayers In this time of deep grieving and loss. May you feel the Lord's loving and comforting arms carrying you during this time. Blessings, Audrey
Audrey Ware
Friend
July 11, 2020
Mark, I just found out today about Diane and my heart was sadden by the loss of such a wonderful person. However I am comforted In knowing that she is now With our Lord and Savior. Audrey and I will be lifting up your family in prayer, that God will provide you with peace and comfort as you grieve the loss of your dear wife, but celebrate her life. Let us know if we can do anything for you or your family.
Emory
Emory Ware
Friend
July 11, 2020
Diane, my beloved niece, will be sorely missed. I have many lifetime good memories. I was always so proud of her, and thankful for her wonderful family, and all of our family members. I praise God for our faithful, loving Christian family. I especially thank him for giving her such a wonderful husband, Mark, who cared for her so perfectly.
May God be with all of you and bless you with His tender love. I wish I could be at the funeral, but my health won't allow me to go. I will be praying for all of you. I love you.

Aunt Jean
Jean Holding
Family
July 11, 2020
We are so very sorry for the passing of sweet Diane. As you know, she was the kind of person that would light up the room whenever she entered. She had such a gift of making people feel at ease and important. Our hearts break for the hole left in your precious family's lives, but we rejoice in the hope we have in Christ and Christ alone and the promise we will see her again.

Love and Prayers,
Jeff and Amy Adkins
Amy Adkins
July 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the Hawkins family. I worked for Nancy for @ 10 years and my brother Greg was in school with Kitty. May the Lord meet your every need in a special way as only He can. Do tell Nancy I said hello.
Dale Antley Clark
Friend
July 11, 2020
Rebbeca, May God give you peace and comfort. I pray the wonderful memories you have of you Mother will help you through this sad time. Love and Blessings, Dottie
Dottie LaFitte
Friend
July 11, 2020
I was so very sorry to read this morning of Diane's passing. I pray that coming weeks and months will bring peace and understanding. You will remain in my prayers.
Cheryll
CHERYLL Woods-Flowers
Family Friend
