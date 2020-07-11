Diane, my beloved niece, will be sorely missed. I have many lifetime good memories. I was always so proud of her, and thankful for her wonderful family, and all of our family members. I praise God for our faithful, loving Christian family. I especially thank him for giving her such a wonderful husband, Mark, who cared for her so perfectly.

May God be with all of you and bless you with His tender love. I wish I could be at the funeral, but my health won't allow me to go. I will be praying for all of you. I love you.



Aunt Jean

Jean Holding

