Diane Marie Cooke Schofield MT. PLEASANT - Diane Marie Cooke Schofield, "Didee", entered into eternal rest on the morning of October 30, 2020. Diane was born October 20, 1949 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Charles Roper Cooke and Mercedes McGuire Cooke. She was a devoted member of Stella Maris Catholic Church. A loving mother, sister, and friend. Her joy in life was spending time with all the children in the family. She is survived by her son Joseph M. Bettelli Jr. (Susan) of Awendaw, SC; her sister: Margie Cabell (Tom) of Charleston, SC; Her niece Katie Walling Rhodes (Austin) of Mount Pleasant, SC; her grandson Joseph Luca Bettelli; her great-niece Harper Marie Rhodes and many wonderful cousins and friends. Diane worked in the maritime industry and deeply enjoyed the respect and friendship of her co-workers. She also enjoyed sewing and monogramming for her family and friends. A memorial service will be held privately by the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
