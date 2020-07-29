Diane Sherman Charleston - Ms. Diane Sherman passed away on July 29, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Samantha Simmons (Antonia), Leandie Williams (Cedrick), Angelo (Shanti) and Leslie Sherman (Enga), the sibling of, Elaine Chisolm, Linda Fields, Johnny Lawrence, Abraham, James and Felix Sherman, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Ms. Sherman resided in Ladson, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, NOrth Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston