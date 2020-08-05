Diane Sherman N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms Diane Sherman, the mother of; Samantha Simmons (Antonia), Leandle Williams (Cedrick), Angelo Sherman (Shanti) and Leslie Sherman (Enga), her siblings; Elaine Chisolm, Linda Fields, Johnny Lawrence, Abraham, James and Felix Sherman, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her public walk-through on Thurs, Aug 6, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services is private, she will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Garden, N. Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
