Diane Sherman
Diane Sherman N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms Diane Sherman, the mother of; Samantha Simmons (Antonia), Leandle Williams (Cedrick), Angelo Sherman (Shanti) and Leslie Sherman (Enga), her siblings; Elaine Chisolm, Linda Fields, Johnny Lawrence, Abraham, James and Felix Sherman, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her public walk-through on Thurs, Aug 6, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services is private, she will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Garden, N. Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
My Best friend gotten but will never be Forgotten I love you girl our love is forever till we see each other again Rest In Peace
Ellen Feaster Smalls
Friend
July 30, 2020
May the Lord bless the family though this time.And keep them safe.
Laura Walker
