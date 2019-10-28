Diane Suit Rasque CHARLESTON - Diane Suit Rasque, 68, of Johns Island, SC, passed away on Thursday,October 24, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5 - 7 pm at Simplicity Funeral Home at 7475 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC. Burial will be at a later date for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal rescue center of your choice. Diane was born in Charleston, SC, on December 21, 1950, a daughter of the late James L. and Lois Suit. She worked as a commission sales person for Wulbern-Koval for over 20 years. She enjoyed family, traveling and her fur babies. Diane is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Rasque; her sister, Pamela (John) Pickenpaugh; her brother, James (Cindy) Suit; her niece, Crystal (Todd) Proctor; her nephews, Joshua (Amanda) Frank, JR Suit and Brady Suit and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Diane is preceded in death by her father, James L. Suit and mother, Lois Art Suit. Funeral arranges are by Simplicity Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019