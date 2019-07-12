Dianne A. Barnwell Moffett N. CHARLESTON - Dianne A. Barnwell Moffett, 68, passed away peacefully in her home which she shared with her husband, Richard J. Moffett. Born December 23, 1950, she was a daughter of the late St. Julien Mazyck Barnwell, Jr. and the late Virginia Behlen Barnwell. Dianne was a Charleston native who will be missed deeply by her family and numerous friends. Mrs. Moffett is survived by her husband, Richard J. Moffett; her children, Angela, Gina, Sharon, Stephanie, Richard, and Christopher; siblings, Tamara Rush, Sharon Caddell, and Charles Whaley; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home, 515 Miller Road, Sumter. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 A.M. Saturday at the Church of the Holy Cross, Stateburg with Father Michael Ridgill officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Church of the Holy Cross, 335 N. Kings Hwy., Sumter, SC 29154, Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Dr., Charleston, SC 29405, or My Sisters House, P.O. Box 71171, N. Charleston, SC 29415. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019