Dianne Holmes Charleston - Ms Dianne L. Holmes passed away on Aug 4, 2020. She resided in N. Chas, SC, and leaves to cherish her memories; her mother, Mary Holmes Pinckney, children; Dikeatta (Kamal) Holmes and Tymere J. (Kymere) Holmes, brother, Arthur J. (Sherlene) Pinckney, very close nieces; Dawn Pinckney, Latoya (Anthony) St. Jean, Alecsandra Pinckney, nephew; Arthur S. Pinckney, special uncles; Joseph Myers and Calvin Myers, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston