Dianne L. Miller Folly Beach - Dianne was born January 25, 1947 to the late Edward and Louise Miller. Before retiring, Dianne was employed with Data Line, Head of Autocad Department, and Senior Designer with Jordan & Goulding, Inc. She attended Trident Technical College, College of Charleston (2yrs), and Graduated from Hanahan High School 1965. Dianne is survived by her two sisters, Joy Delk (Chester) and Vicki Raybon (Rick), and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, Alex Cunningham, her sister, Nina H. Hawkins, and nephews, Bryan Raybon and David Rauhof. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 pm at 602E Ashley Ave, Folly Beach, SC. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
