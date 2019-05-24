|
Dianne Mood N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dianne Denise Mood are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 11:00 AM at First Seewee Missionary Baptist Church, 5151 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery. Mrs. Mood is survived by her husband, Mr. Marvin Mood; children: Mr. James Seabrook, Ms. Jamesha Seabrook, and Ms. Charitta Dean; siblings: Mrs. Brenda Thompson (Albert), Mr. Curtis Collins, and Ms. Lucy Anne Collins; father-in-law, Mr. Horace Mood; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mr. James Grey, Mr. Lessel Mood (Rosalyn), Mrs. Izetta Mace (Jarriette), Mr. Horace Mood (Sherry), Mrs. Rena Irick (Arcel), Mr. Adrian Mood (Georgia), Mr. Anthony Mood (Wilhelmina), and Ms. Robin Jamison (Lenard); special friends: Mrs. Barbara "Debbie" Richardson, Mrs. Valarie Mazyck, Mrs. Shirley "Evie" McPherson, and Mrs. Eartha Eruteya; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Mood will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 25, 2019