Dianne Mood N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019 Mrs. Dianne Denise Mood Residence: 8907 Deerwood Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Mrs. Mood is the wife of Mr. Marvin Mood; mother of Mr. James Seabrook, Ms. Jamesha Seabrook, and Ms. Charitta Dean; sister of Mrs. Brenda Thompson (Albert), Mr. Curtis Collins, Ms. Lucy Anne Collins, and the late Mrs. Rosalyn Grey; sister-in-law of Mr. James Grey, Mr. Lesstel Mood (Rosalyn), Mrs. Izette Mase (Jarrod), Mr. Horace Mood (Sherry), Mrs. Rena Mea Irizk (Arcel), Mr. Adrian Mood (special friend, Georgia), Mr. Anthony Mood (Whilamena), and Ms. Robin Jamison; and the special friend of Mrs. Barbara "Debbie" Richardson, Mrs. Valarie Mazyck, Mrs. Shirley "Evie" McPherson, and Mrs. Eartha Eruteya. Mrs. Mood was 56 years old and worked at The Hampton Inn-Patriots Point. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 25, 2019
