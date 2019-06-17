|
Dieter Wilhelm Bueschgen Charleston - Dieter Wilhelm Bueschgen, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Dieter was born December 5, 1938, in Diepholz, Germany, son of the late Wilhem Bueschgen and Anna K. Hockelsberger Bueschgen. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired self-employed businessman. Dieter was a beloved father who enjoyed history, politics and nature. He is survived by his son, Wolf D. Bueschgen; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; granddaughter, Evelyn (all of Charleston); and sister, Annette Wittwer of Frankfurt, Germany. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019