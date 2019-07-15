Dimples Fender Bailey Charleston - Dimples Fender Bailey of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Sunday July 14, 2019. Her memorial service will be held in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date. Dimples was born December 30, 1927, in Walterboro, South Carolina, daughter of Thayer "Jake" Buell Fender and Annie Price Fender. Her family moved to Beaufort, S.C. when she was three months old. She was baptized at the age of 12 at the Baptist Church of Beaufort. She graduated from Beaufort High School as the second honor student in her class. She was an avid golfer and in spite of numerous health setbacks, played until a ripe old age. Mrs. Bailey is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Bailey. She is survived by her son, Michael Thomas Bailey; daughter, Patricia Bailey Hess; granddaughters, Katherine Hess Taylor and Kristen Hess Brame; great-granddaughter, Kensley Marian Taylor; brother-in-law, Stanley Michael Bailey; sister, Dixie Fender Pinckney; and nieces, Katherine Pinckney Vishy, Lynn Pinckney Jones and Constance Pinckney Chambers In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Carolinas Chapter, 5019 Nations Crossing, Suite 217, Charlotte, NC 28209. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019