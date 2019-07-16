Dimples Fender Bailey (1927 - 2019)
  • "Dear Bailey Family, I had the pleasure of playing golf..."
    - Emily Burrous
  • "So sorry to hear of Dimples passing. May the family have..."
    - Carol(Price) Stutts
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Dimples Fender Bailey Charleston - The memorial service for Dimples Fender Bailey will be held in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Carolinas Chapter, 5019 Nations Crossing, Suite 217, Charlotte, NC 28209. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019
