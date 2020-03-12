|
Dollie G. Mitchell Edisto Island - Mrs. Dollie G. Mitchell, 92, of Edisto Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest March 6, 2020. Viewing for Mrs. Mitchell is Friday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hollywood Chapel. Funeral Service is 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Edisto Presbyterian Church, 1890 Cypress Bottom Rd, followed with interment in the church cemetery. Mrs. Mitchell is the beloved mother of Mrs. Georgianna M. Gadsden (late Irvin Gadsden), Mrs. Margaret Mitchell Rivers (Rev. MacKenneth Rivers), Mr. Jasper Mitchell (Henrietta), Mr. Alvin Mitchell, Mr. Barry L. Mitchell (Yayvonnka), the late Mr. Samuel Mitchell (Shirley) and Mr. Henry L. Mitchell; loving grandmother to her grands, great-grands and great-great- grands.; aunt to a host of nieces and nephews; and a loving friend to many. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020