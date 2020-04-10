|
Dollie J. Byrd Rogers YONGES ISLAND, SC - Dollie J. Byrd Rogers, 77, of Yonges Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 8, 2020, peacefully at home. Dollie was born February 13, 1943 in Granite Quarry, NC to the late Daniel Curtis Brewer Sr. and Ethel Elizabeth Hill Brewer. She worked at Shadowmoss Plantation Golf & Country Club for 33 years. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Shadowmoss LGA. She loved spending time with family, playing cards and working in her yard. She is survived by four children, Lawrence Byrd III (Sandy) of Merriam, KS, Debbie Christensen (Alan) of Yonges Island, Cindy Rentz (Terry) of Hollywood, Joseph Byrd (Anna) of North Charleston, step-son, Travis Rogers (Jayne) of North Charleston, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, her mother, Ethel Brewer of Goose Creek, brother, Robert Brewer, of Burlington, KS, and sisters, Helen Walker of Lincolnton, NC, Judy Martin (John) of Goose Creek and a host of other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Dale Rogers, 2 brothers, Daniel Curtis Brewer Jr. and Richard Wayne Brewer, and sister Linda Brewer. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at http://www.lowcountryfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, 7475 Peppermill Pkwy, N Charleston, SC 29418, 843-779-1775. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2020