Dolly Mae Killion Goose Creek - Dolly Mae Killion, 75, of Goose Creek, wife of Clayton Carlton Killion, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Roper Hospice Cottage. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Goose Creek, 141 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to South Carolina Association of the Deaf, 437 Center Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. Dolly was born on August 12, 1943, in Charleston, daughter of Joseph and Mary Christmas. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Goose Creek and Lady's Auxiliary of Charleston Rifle Club. Dolly enjoyed spending time with her family, doing water aerobics and cooking. Survivors include; one son: William Brian Killion (Kimberly); one daughter: Carla Killion Fix (Eddie); five grandchildren: Matthew Craig Killion (Kayla), Jason Earl Ricker (Cortney), Clayton Drake Killion, Levi Killion Fix and Reagan Isabell Fix; five great-grandchildren: Andrew James Ricker, Aubree Lynne Ricker, Matthew William Killion, Makayla Nicole Killion and Trey Louis Killion; predeceased by one son: Clayton Carlton Killion, Jr..