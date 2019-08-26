Dolores Bennett Marion CHARLESTON - Mrs. Dolores Bennett Marion, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late George L. Marion, Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019. She leaves to mourn and cherish her loving memories three sons: Clyde Bennett (Gloria) of Augusta, GA, Anthony Marion of Seattle, WA and George L. Marion, Jr. of Washington, DC; two daughters, Pernelope Whitby (Tyrone) of Washington, DC, and Sharon E. Marion of Charlotte, NC; five brothers: Robert A. Bennett, Jr., (Marjorie), Alonza A. Bennett and Samuel Wayne Bennett all of Decatur, GA and Alfred Bennett and Leroy Bennett both of Stone Mountain, GA; six grandchildren: Antron, Carl (CJ), Akeem, Allison, Brittany, and Courtney; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one special sister, Betty Ann Rowlin Brown; one special friend, Sheryl Capers Green; one special prayer warrior, Marie Payne; four special daughters: Dawn Hankerson, Karen Milton, Claudia Puryear (James) and Gloria (Morris) Reddon all of Charlotte, NC; one special son, Marion Pyatt; four brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and their friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019