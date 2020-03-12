Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Vision Cathedral
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New Vision Cathedral
128 W Hamilton St
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Butler Obituary
Dolores Butler Summerville - Mother Dolores Costello Butler went from Labor to Reward on March 8, 2020. Mother Butler was born February 14th, 1938 in Barney, Georgia to the late Mrs. Alberta Seay. Mother Butler married Don Butler on September 11, 1960. She had one son who preceded her in "homegoing," Thomas Sullivan. The relatives and friends of Mother Dolores Costello Butler are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at New Vision Cathedral, 128 W. Hamilton St., Summerville. Interment will follow service at Dorchester Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at New Vision Cathedral. Mother Butler leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, Dr. Don Butler, her brother, Robert Seay, her daughter-in-law, Barbara Sullivan, granddaughters, Constance (Oscar) Gutierrez and Kaysee Sullivan and her great-grandchildren, Jerell Sullivan-Brown, Sebastin Gutierrez and a host of relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional Services Have Been Entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -