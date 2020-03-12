|
Dolores Butler Summerville - Mother Dolores Costello Butler went from Labor to Reward on March 8, 2020. Mother Butler was born February 14th, 1938 in Barney, Georgia to the late Mrs. Alberta Seay. Mother Butler married Don Butler on September 11, 1960. She had one son who preceded her in "homegoing," Thomas Sullivan. The relatives and friends of Mother Dolores Costello Butler are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at New Vision Cathedral, 128 W. Hamilton St., Summerville. Interment will follow service at Dorchester Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at New Vision Cathedral. Mother Butler leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, Dr. Don Butler, her brother, Robert Seay, her daughter-in-law, Barbara Sullivan, granddaughters, Constance (Oscar) Gutierrez and Kaysee Sullivan and her great-grandchildren, Jerell Sullivan-Brown, Sebastin Gutierrez and a host of relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional Services Have Been Entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020