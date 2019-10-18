Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Dolores Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Clayton


1936 - 2019
Dolores Clayton Obituary
Dolores Clayton Goose Creek - Dolores Maria Gionfriddo Parker Clayton, 83, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2019. Born on March 8, 1936 in Hartford, CT to Vincent Joseph Gionfriddo and Rose Italia Gionfriddo. She was a volunteer for the Berkeley Senior Center and at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Renee M. Honeycutt (Larry) of Summerville, Darryl L. Parker (Edna) of Goose Creek, and Tina L. Bilodeau (Roger) of Summerville; daughter-in-law, Lori A Parker (Glenn) of Moncks Corner; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Gionfriddo (Vincent) of Windsor, CT; step-sons, Donnie Clayton (Cheryl) of Walterboro, Patrick Clayton (Kim) of Augusta, Michael Clayton (Marguerite) of Summerville, Lee Clayton (Tracy) of Goose Creek, John Clayton (Michelle) of Goose Creek, and Ronnie Clayton; grandchildren, Courtney Honeycutt, Christina Honeycutt, Nicholas Parker, Joshua Parker, Sidney Parker, Gabrielle Bilodeau, Maddison Bilodeau, Caitlyn Bilodeau, Vincent Parker (Kat), and Lance Ferdig; and great-grandchildren, Caiden Honeycutt, Jayce Honeycutt, Harmony Parker, and Julian Parker; as well as many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver L.Clayton; son, Glenn V. Parker; her parents, Vincent Joseph Gionfriddo and Rose Italia Gionfriddo; and brothers, Joseph V. Gionfriddo and Vincent J. Gionfriddo. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek. The service will immediately follow at 6:00 pm in the same location. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dolores` memory may be made to local animal shelters. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019
