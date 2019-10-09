Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Dolores Reynolds
Dolores Condon Reynolds


1940 - 2019
Dolores Condon Reynolds Obituary
Dolores Condon Reynolds Charleston - Dolores Condon Reynolds, 78, wife of Jesse G. Reynolds, Jr. entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2019. The relatives and friends of Dolores C. Reynolds are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral 3:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 1:30 and 2:30 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Charleston. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
