Dolores Mary Rickens Summerville - Dolores Mary Rickens, 62, of Summerville, answered the Lord's call home on May 14, 2020. Dolores was loved and loved all without reserve. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to Greenville and western North Carolina. Dolores was a member of St. John the Beloved Parish and she was a proud graduate of Hanahan High School. She was born in Misawa, Japan on February 11, 1958 to Vion and Catherine Rickens. She is survived by her brother, Kevin, and other relatives. Arrangements were handled by Palmetto Cremation Society. The family wishes to acknowledge their compassion during this difficult period. If you would like to honor the life of Dolores, in lieu of flowers or donations, please, just remember Dolores with a smile, not a tear. You can honor her memory by spreading a little joy in your world. Tell someone the funniest joke you know. Do a random act of heartfelt kindness for a stranger. Ask that cashier how they are and how was their day. Do some small kindness for that person in your life you may have issues with. Give someone a break in traffic. Thank those people in your life who do things for you, be they work with a scalpel in their hand or with a broom. Since the way of the world today has most of us wearing masks, it's not easy to share your smile, so you will have to try that much harder to make the world a happier place. That's what Dolores was about. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. www.palmettocs.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.