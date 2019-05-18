Dolores Puckhaber Mt. Pleasant - Dolores Simonin Puckhaber, 90, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina, the daughter of Mary Danehey and Leo Simonin. Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Tom) Henrikson of Beaufort, SC and Dolores (Paul) Bilodeau of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sons Fred (Linda) Puckhaber of Mt Pleasant, SC, Jack (Leslie) Puckhaber of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Lawrence (Melanie) Puckhaber of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Tommy (Heather) Puckhaber of Mt. Pleasant, SC; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Christ our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, with burial to follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop England High School. The family would like to say thank you to the staff of Sandpiper Courtyard Assisted Living and Crescent Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary