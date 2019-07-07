|
Dolores Ropp Stier King Hollywood, SC - The Funeral Service for Dolores Ropp Stier King will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, churchyard. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Dowtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019