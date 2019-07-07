Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ropp Stier King


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Ropp Stier King Obituary
Dolores Ropp Stier King Hollywood, SC - The Funeral Service for Dolores Ropp Stier King will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, churchyard. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Dowtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now