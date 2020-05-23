Dolores Sadler
Dolores Sadler St. George, SC - Dolores Sadler, 85, passed away at home Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family, including her two doggies, Jack and Oscar. Mom was an avid bird watcher and loved the Smoky Mountains as well as the Texas hill country. She took care of her front porch plants and could bring life to a brown stick or a pile of dirt. She made the best chocolate pie and the best meatloaf and mashed potatoes. She loved the Lord and always kept her awesome memories of the Senior trips and church life at Pleasant Grove Baptist and Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Jacki Dills, and her son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Rhonda Sadler. She is also survived by her cherished brothers, William and Doug Gooch. She was a wonderful Nanny to her grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicole, Bubba, Krystal, Keiran, Jonathan, Brian, Austin and Garrett. She also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Hank, daughters, Vickie, Patti, and Dorrie and grandson Jeremy. A Remembrance of her life will be held at Memorial Baptist Church in St. George, SC on Tuesday, May 26th 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Griffin officiating. Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 566, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
