Dolores White Butler Mt. Pleasant - Dolores White Butler, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly a resident of North Charleston, and wife of the late Gilbert R. Butler, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until time of the service. Interment will be held in Beaufort National Cemetery, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Dolores was born January 31, 1925 in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, daughter of the late Alanson Peregrine White and Helen Egan White. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving as teen center director and pharmacy volunteer on the Charleston Air Force Base, as well as a volunteer with the Florence Crittendon Home. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Paul Butler (Ann) of Halifax, VA; her daughter-in-law, Denise Butler of Spartanburg, SC; ten grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Butler, and her brother, Alanson P. White. Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Parish & School, 3921 St. Johns Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019