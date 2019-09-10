Dolores White Butler (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I lit candles for Delores in all the churches and..."
    - Joel R. Larkin
  • "Ms. Dolores used to have her insurance with me and I loved..."
    - Denise Hudson
  • "Dear Denise, Ann, Paul, Fran, and Families! Please accept..."
    - Joel R. & Priscilla Larkin
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
6650 Dorchester Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
6650 Dorchester Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary Street
Beaufort, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dolores White Butler Mount Pleasant - Dolores White Butler, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly a resident of North Charleston, and wife of the late Gilbert R. Butler, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until time of the service. Interment will be held in Beaufort National Cemetery, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Parish & School, 3921 St. Johns Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon