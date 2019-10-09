Dominic Rex Lowe CHARLESTON - Dominic Rex Lowe, 49, of Charleston, SC passed away on Saturday, October 5, surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1969 in Charleston, SC. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11:00am, Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant SC 29466, followed by interment of ashes at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant. Dominic is survived by his wife, Amanda, and daughter, Mia. In lieu of flowers please donate to Building Fund, St. Benedict Catholic Church 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019