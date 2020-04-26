|
Don Edward Reeve, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Don Edward Reeve, Sr. passed away April 23, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. He was born February 10, 1956 in Charleston, SC. He is the son of the late Edward Horton Reeve and Catherine Lahmeyer Reeve. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Reeve and grandson, Grayson Cooper. He is survived by his mother, 3 sisters, 3 children, 3 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to Tricounty Cremation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020