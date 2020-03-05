Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fielding Home for Funerals - Yonges Island Chapel
7173 Highway 162
Hollywood, SC 29449
(843) 889-9189
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Living Word Deliverance Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Living Word Deliverance Church
4614 Petersfield Road
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Gene Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Gene Campbell Obituary
Don Gene Campbell HOLLYWOOD, SC - Don Gene Campbell, 64, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. His celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Living Word Deliverance Church, 4614 Petersfield Road, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday from 12 Noon until time of the service. Interment: Wilson Cemetery, Ethel Post Office Road, Hollywood, SC. He is the widower of Joyce M. Gardener Campbell, father of Donna Campbell and the late Tarsha Campbell, son of Willie and Rebecca Campbell, he also leaves grandchildren, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -