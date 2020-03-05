|
Don Gene Campbell HOLLYWOOD, SC - Don Gene Campbell, 64, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. His celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Living Word Deliverance Church, 4614 Petersfield Road, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday from 12 Noon until time of the service. Interment: Wilson Cemetery, Ethel Post Office Road, Hollywood, SC. He is the widower of Joyce M. Gardener Campbell, father of Donna Campbell and the late Tarsha Campbell, son of Willie and Rebecca Campbell, he also leaves grandchildren, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020