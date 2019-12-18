|
In Loving Memory of Don Matthews Dec. 19, 1953 ~ April 6, 2019 I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too, I think of you in silence I often speak your name All Ihave is memories and your picture in a frame Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part God has you in His keeping I have you in my heat. Love always, Wife, son, daughter, dauther-in-law, grandchildren, friends, and family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019