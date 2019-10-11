Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Meyer Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don Meyer Wallace Charleston - Don Meyer Wallace, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of the late Barbara Williams Wallace and Abbie Troup Smith Wallace passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 in First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1293 Orange Grove Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at First Christian before the service at 10:00. Interment will be private. Don was born September 24, 1930 in Moline, Illinois, son of Carl Franklin Wallace and Grace Meyer Wallace. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for 37 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, ending his service as a Management Analyst. He was a devoted member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he served as an Elder and chair of numerous committees. Don served for over 41 years as the Choir Director, and was also the director of the Handbell Choir for many years. He served as the Director of the Shepherd's Center of West Ashley. He loved to sing and was a member of the Charleston Choral Society. He was in the first group of singers who auditioned and were accepted as members of the Symphony Singers Guild which became the Charleston Symphony Singers. He also sang with the Grace Episcopal Church Choir for special occasions. He enjoyed traveling, golf, basketball, Senior Games, model trains, jigsaw puzzles, card games, Mexican Train, and dessert! He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Wallace Davis (Mike) of Kingsland, GA and Wendy Wallace Rogers (Steve) of Charleston; four grandchildren, Jessica Ann Davis Peters (Brian), Kyle Wallace Davis (Pam), Ryan Andrew Rogers and Caroline Ashley Rogers; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Timothy Peters, Magnolia Lynn Peters, Lucy Joy Davis and Caleb Joseph Davis; his sister, Shirley Nelson of Troy, NC, his brother, Terry Wallace of Kalamazoo, MI, sister-in-law, Jo Ann Paul (Phil), Abbie's children Reid Smith (Pat), Dana Smith, Kendall Smith (Julie), Annette Smith and six grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Amy Scotton and Fran Wakeland. The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Gardens for taking such good care of Don for the past two years. We would also like to thank the staff at Lutheran Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1293 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at



Don Meyer Wallace Charleston - Don Meyer Wallace, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of the late Barbara Williams Wallace and Abbie Troup Smith Wallace passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 in First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1293 Orange Grove Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at First Christian before the service at 10:00. Interment will be private. Don was born September 24, 1930 in Moline, Illinois, son of Carl Franklin Wallace and Grace Meyer Wallace. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for 37 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, ending his service as a Management Analyst. He was a devoted member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he served as an Elder and chair of numerous committees. Don served for over 41 years as the Choir Director, and was also the director of the Handbell Choir for many years. He served as the Director of the Shepherd's Center of West Ashley. He loved to sing and was a member of the Charleston Choral Society. He was in the first group of singers who auditioned and were accepted as members of the Symphony Singers Guild which became the Charleston Symphony Singers. He also sang with the Grace Episcopal Church Choir for special occasions. He enjoyed traveling, golf, basketball, Senior Games, model trains, jigsaw puzzles, card games, Mexican Train, and dessert! He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Wallace Davis (Mike) of Kingsland, GA and Wendy Wallace Rogers (Steve) of Charleston; four grandchildren, Jessica Ann Davis Peters (Brian), Kyle Wallace Davis (Pam), Ryan Andrew Rogers and Caroline Ashley Rogers; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Timothy Peters, Magnolia Lynn Peters, Lucy Joy Davis and Caleb Joseph Davis; his sister, Shirley Nelson of Troy, NC, his brother, Terry Wallace of Kalamazoo, MI, sister-in-law, Jo Ann Paul (Phil), Abbie's children Reid Smith (Pat), Dana Smith, Kendall Smith (Julie), Annette Smith and six grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Amy Scotton and Fran Wakeland. The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Gardens for taking such good care of Don for the past two years. We would also like to thank the staff at Lutheran Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1293 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close